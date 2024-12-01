AP POLL: Boise State Crack Top Ten, UNLV Into Top 20, Army and Memphis in Top 25
Heading into a weekend of conference championship clashes, Sunday's latest AP Poll rankings include four teams from the Group of Five conferences in the top 25.
The Boise State Broncos are once again the highest-ranked group in that category, jumping one spot from #11 to #10 this week. The Broncos finish the regular season with a record of 11-1 and will host the UNLV Rebels in this Friday's Mountain West Conference Championship.
Meanwhile, the Rebels also saw also saw a small increase in their ranking, moving to #19 from #21. The Rebels head into conference championship weekend with an overall record of 10-2, the program's highest win total since 1984.
In the American Athletic Conference, AAC championship game hosts Army jump one spot from #25 to #24. The Black Knights defeated UTSA at Michie Stadium 29-24 this past weekend to move to 10-1.
Cracking the top 25 this week in the AP Poll are the Memphis Tigers. The Tigers upset Tulane this past weekend, knocking the Green Wave out of the top 25 and securing another ten-win season in the process.
Tulane did still receive nine votes this week, along with Louisiana who received five.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Army Football Will Host AAC Championship Game After Win Over UTSA
TAKEAWAYS: #11 Boise State Overpowers Oregon State 34-18 To End Regular Season
Marshall Will Face Louisiana in 2024 Sun Belt Championship Game