AP POLL: Boise State #11, Tulane #18, UNLV #21, Army #25 After Week 13 Results
Ahead of Week 14 of the college football season, the AP Poll's latest top 25 was released Sunday morning. Four teams from the Group of Five conferences were represented.
The Boise State Broncos moved up one spot from #12 to #11 following a 17-13 win over Wyoming. After clinching a home game for the Mountain West Conference championship, Ashton Jeanty and company remain the highest-ranked team in the G5 and the group's frontrunner for the College Football Playoff.
Despite being on a bye this past weekend, Tulane rise two spots from #20 to #18. Tulane and Army have already clinched spots in the AAC championship game. Army suffered their first loss of the 2024 season on Saturday, dropping a game to Notre Dame by a score of 49-14. That loss moved the Black Knights from #18 to #25.
Meanwhile, 9-2 UNLV helped their chances of getting to the Mountain West Conference championship game this past weekend with a Friday night win over San Jose State. The Rebels rise two spots this week from #23 to #21.
Other G5 teams receiving votes outside the top 25 this week included Memphis (46) and Louisiana (5).
