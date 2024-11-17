AP POLL: Boise State Back To #12, Army Down To #18, Tulane Rise To #20, UNLV At #23
After another exciting weekend of college football, the results of the latest AP Poll were released Sunday heading into Week 13 of the season.
Four teams from the Group of Five were included in the rankings this week, including one team that re-enters the top 25.
The Boise State Broncos remain the highest-ranked G5 team, bouncing back to #12 after dropping to #13 before the weekend. Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-21 victory over conference foe San Jose State.
The 9-0 Army Black Knights were on a bye this week, but dropped two spots from #16 to #18. Army face a critical matchup with College Football Playoff implications this week against #6 Notre Dame in New York City.
Elsewhere in the American Athletic Conference, the Tulane Green Wave rose five spots from #25 to #20. Tulane dominated Navy 35-0 in Annapolis over the weekend, securing their place in the AAC championship game against Army in a few weeks.
A second Mountain West team also made it into the top 25 this week. UNLV check in at #23, now up to 8-2 overall on the season. UNLV totaled over 500 yards of offense this weekend in a 41-20 victory over San Diego State. UNLV previously reached the #25 spot back in Week Six of this season.
Other G5 teams receiving votes this week included the Memphis Tigers (38 votes), Louisiana (5), Colorado State (2), and James Madison (2).
