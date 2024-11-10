AP POLL: Boise State Drop To #13 After Close Win, Army Rise To #16, Tulane Reach #25
Heading into Week 12 of the college football season, three teams from the Group of Five conferences were included in the top 25 of the latest AP Poll.
The Boise State Broncos are once again the highest-ranked G5 team in the AP Poll. The Broncos slot in at #13 this week, down one spot from #12. The Broncos won a close matchup with a three-win Nevada team, 28-21 in Boise on Saturday night.
The Army Black Knights moved up two spots from #18 to #16 this week. In the return of starting quarterback Bryson Daily, Army beat North Texas 14-3, improving to 9-0 on Saturday. Jeff Monken's group tighten's their grip on the lead in the AAC.
Also representing the AAC, the Tulane Green Wave reached #25, cracking the list for the first time this season. Tulane crushed Temple 52-6 on Saturday to move to 8-2 overall.
Other teams from the G5 to receive votes this week were Louisiana (14) and UNLV (10).
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
#25 Army Stay Undefeated and Beat North Texas 14-3 in Bryson Daily's Return To Action
Navy Football: Mids Snap Losing Streak With Road Win At South Florida
RECAP: Ashton Jeanty & #12 Boise State Football Power Through Nevada 28-21