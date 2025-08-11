AP Poll: Boise State Football Ranked No. 25 To Start 2025 Season
As the 2025 regular season draws nearer, the latest set of preseason polls were released with Boise State serving as the lone Group of Five representative.
The 2025 Associated Press Preseason Top-25 rankings were published Monday morning, with Texas taking the No. 1 overall spot.
The rest of the top-10 teams saw Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama, LSU and Miami round out the list.
Spencer Danielson’s Broncos will enter the 2025 campaign ranked No. 25 overall in the AP poll.
Last season, no Group of Five teams were ranked among the top 25 programs.
Several G5 teams could work their way up the polls and spend time among the top-25, as nine teams among the G5 ranks just missed out on a top-25 ranking.
Tulane, UNLV, Toledo, James Madison, Memphis, Liberty, Navy, Army and Louisiana all received at least one top-25 vote amongst the 63 writers and broadcasters who will vote this season.
Boise State enters the season returning 15 starters from last year’s team who went 12-2 and made the College Football Playoff, including quarterback Maddux Madson and defensive end Jayden Virgin-Morgan. The Broncos open the season on August 28 at South Florida.