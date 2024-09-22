AP POLL: Boise State Reach #25 After Week 4 Win Over Portland State
The Boise State Broncos are off to a 2-1 start to the college football season after Saturday's 56-14 win over Portland State. Now for the first time this season, Spencer Danielson's team find themselves ranked in the AP Poll.
The Broncos were included in Sunday afternoon's post-Week Four top at #25. The Broncos received 69 votes. Boise State are the only team from the Group of Five include in this week's AP Poll. This marks the first time the Broncos have been included in the AP Poll's top 25 since the 2020 season.
Danielson's team began the season with a win over Georgia Southern 56-45. They followed that up with a narrow loss to #7 Oregon. The Broncos then had a bye week, followed by this past Saturday's home opener victory against Portland State.
Boise State's season continues this Saturday, September 28 as they host Washington State at 7 PM PT on FS1. The Cougars received 67 votes in the AP Poll, putting them right behind the Broncos.
