Arizona State Lineman Griffin Schureman Transferring To New Mexico
Arizona State offensive lineman Griffin Schureman will leave Tempe and head East to Albuquerque for the 2024 season. The Arizona native announced his commitment to transfer to the University of New Mexico on X this week.
A native of Queen Creek, Arizona, Schureman was listed at 6'1" and 255 pounds on last year's Arizona State roster. He joined the Sun Devils in the class of 2023 as a preferred walk-on. He practiced at interior line positions at Arizona State.
Schureman will have four years of eligibility remaining.
New Mexico hired former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall this offseason to lead the program, replacing former head coach Danny Gonzales. Gonzales was 11-32 in four seasons at New Mexico, including the shortened 2020 season. UNM also added former Syracuse offensive coordinator Jason Beck to the staff. The Lobos had the #5 transfer portal class in the Mountain West this offseason, per 247Sports.
UNM will open the 2024 season on August 24 when they host a formidable FCS foe in the Montana State Bobcats.