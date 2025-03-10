Ashton Jeanty Draws Comparison To New Orleans Saints Star From National Media
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and the near-universal pick to be the first running back chosen in April's event.
During his college days, Jeanty drew plenty of comparisons to Oklahoma State legend Barry Sanders. That comparison is understandable, considering Jeanty was only 27 yards shy of tying Sanders' single-season FBS rushing record of 2628 yards.
However, now that Jeanty is on the verge of beginning his pro career, the former Bronco is also being compared to current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara is of similar stature to Jeanty at 5'10" and 215 pounds, and boasts a similar running style. The ninth-year pro is also a former NFL Rookie of the Year and a five-time Pro Bowl selection.
ESPN's Matt Miller made the direct comparison between Jeanty and Kamara in an article updated on Sunday, along with current player comparisons for the other 2025 prospects he considers to be "true" first round prospects.
"The 5-foot-9, 211-pound Jeanty is a punishing runner with patience, vision and runaway speed, and he can also catch passes out of the backfield and stand up to pass rushers while in pass protection. The Heisman runner-up is a rare, true blue-chip running back prospect." -- Matt Miller, ESPN
Jeanty skipped on-field testing at the NFL Combine, but it hasn't affected expectations or recent Mock Drafts, some of which have him listed as a top-six selection. That would make Jeanty the earliest NFL Draft selection in Boise State football history.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.