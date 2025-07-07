Boise State Broncos Among Top Offenses Featured in EA Sports College Football 26
EA Sports College Football 26 releases Thursday, July 10 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, back-to-back defending Mountain West Conference champions Boise State are once again expected to be in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Unsurprisingly, those expectations are reflected in the Broncos' ratings in the soon-to-be-released video game.
The Broncos' offensive rating was revealed to be an 85 this past week, good enough to make them the No. 22 team in the game in that category. Boise State are not in the top 25 in defensive rating or in overall rating.
Boise State also released their top ten rated players in the game, with five of those players coming from the offensive side of the ball. Preseason All-American offensive tackle Kage Casey takes the team's highest spot with an overall rating of 90. Star tight end Matt Lauter and Fresno State transfer running back Malik Sherrod also received ratings of 89 and 88, respectively. Returning starting quarterback Maddux Madsen will begin the season with an overall rating of 86 and veteran wide receiver Latrell Caples will start with a rating of 84.
Both team ratings and player ratings will be adjusted by EA throughout the season as performance and player health dictate.
The Broncos open the 2025 season on Thursday, August 28 against the South Florida Bulls in Tampa, Florida.