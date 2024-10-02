Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Has Fourth-Best Heisman Odds After Week 5
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has strung together four very strong performances to start the season. The Texas product is averaging 10.3 yards per carry, with 13 rushing touchdowns.
At his current pace, Ashton Jeanty could reach 2,500 yards this season. The FBS record belongs to Barry Sanders, who rushed for 2628 yards in 1988.
With a stat line like that, Jeanty is building a decent case for Heisman trophy candidacy. Per BetMGM, Jeanty has the fourth-best odds to win the award at +1000.
The only three players with better odds currently are Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter (+700), Miami QB Cameron Ward (+500), and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (+200). Since 2010, a player who doesn't play quarterback has won the award just two times.
Jeanty and the Broncos will continue their campaign this Saturday, hosting Utah State on FS2.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
OFFICIAL: UTEP Announces Move To Mountain West Conference
Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 6
NFL Draft: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty Projected To Houston Texans in Round 1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.