Boise State Football: Ashton Jeanty Named To Doak Walker Award Watch List
The Doak Walker Award is presented each season to the top running back in the FBS. The 2024 watch list for that award was released Tuesday by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors.
Headlining the nominees from the Mountain West Conference was highly touted Boise State junior Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the year in 2023 after an NCAA-best 159.67 yards from scrimmage per game. He also led all NCAA running backs with 578 receiving yards. He was also recently named Mountain West Preseason Offensive Player of the Year for 2024 and earned preseason All-America nods from College Football News and Phil Steele.
Per smu.edu/doakwalkeraward, "Each summer, all NCAA FBS colleges and universities are invited to nominate a running back from their respective football teams. Prior to the end of the college football season, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors convenes to select semifinalists for the award. The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, comprised of sports writers, television commentators, analysts, radio sports personalities and former All-America and All-Pro football players, then narrows the field to three finalists and determines the recipient."
In 2023, the the Doak Walker Award went to Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II. The winner of the 2024 trophy will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show on December 12.