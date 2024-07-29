Boise State Football: Ashton Jeanty Named To Maxwell Award Watch List
The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 88th Maxwell Award on Monday. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was named among the candidates for the award. It's the latest in a long line of preseason accolades for the Jacksonville, Florida native, which has also included the title of Mountain West Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and a preseason All-America nod from College Football News and Phil Steele.
Jeanty was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the year in 2023 after an NCAA-best 159.67 yards from scrimmage per game. He also led all NCAA running backs with 578 receiving yards.
The Broncos won the Mountain West crown in 2023 and are the preseason favorites to win the league again this season. They open the 2024 campaign on August 31 at Georgia Southern.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 12, 2024, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 26, 2024. The winner of the award will be announced on December 12, 2024.