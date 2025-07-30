Boise State Football: Jayden Virgin-Morgan Ready For Encore in 2025
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson’s got five on it - literally.
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, who rocks No. 5 on the field for the Broncos, will be a major player in Boise State’s defensive effort this season, having his hands in a little bit of everything.
The California native was part of a pass rush unit that took the nation by storm last season. Morgan finished his redshirt sophomore year with a team best 10 sacks (second in the Mountain West/Tied for 14th in NCAA) and tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 15.5 (tied for third in MW/Tied for 17th in NCAA).
Boise State led the nation in sacks with 55, beating out defensive juggernauts like Ohio State, Texas and Penn State before ending their Playoff run with a 31-14 loss to the Nittany Lions.
But Virgin-Morgan’s defensive prowess isn't solely marked by his strong statistics last season.
“He had great production last year as a redshirt sophomore but I ask guys to watch the plays he didn’t make and take note of his relentless effort - he truly affected every single play,” said Danielson of Virgin-Morgan. “You gotta know where five is at all times, even with Ahmed Hassenein on the field. That tandem was scary.”
Hassanein’s story has been told, bellowed from the hashmarks of Boise State’s famous blue turf.
“I absolutely love him, he’s like a brother to me but even being on the same side of the ball as him was terrifying,” Virgin-Morgan shared of his relationship with Hassanein. “You would be in the middle of practice and you would just hear this super loud scream/grunt noise out of nowhere - whenever I heard that sound, I was scared for the person lined up on the other side of Ahmed.”
With Hassanein off working towards a roster spot with the Detroit Lions after being chosen in the sixth round, it falls to Virgin-Morgan to carry the torch back in Boise, keeping his feet close to the Mountain West streets.
“That’s the goal of a program, is to take it to where it’s been and then leave it better than you found it,” explained Danielson. “Ahmed set some standards in the edge room and now it’s JV’s job to take it even further.”
Boise State coaches clearly have a keen eye for potential. Edge coach Jabril Fraiser spotted Virgin-Morgan doing tight end drills at a camp in Redlands, California before literally running down to grab him for a round of linebacker drills. They also had him participate in defensive line drills, both of which Virgin-Morgan had never done before and was admittedly nervous. After that camp, Boise State offered him on the spot, sharing with him their vision of future pass rushing glory.
“They told me they saw the raw talent of what an edge rusher should be for Boise State,” said Virgin-Morgan.
They were right.
At Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas, the San Diego native shied away from questions about personal goals and benchmarks, but eagerly opened up about Boise State's defensive identity this year.
“I feel like we have always been a stop-the-run team and no matter what position you play on defense, you always have to read run-first, especially in the Mountain West because almost every team runs the ball most of the time,” said Virgin-Morgan. “So having that mentality - we have to stop the run just to be able to earn the right to either rush the passer or cover somebody. That’s for sure our growing identity.”
Having to win first down and second down just so you can get to third-and-long or third-and-medium so a Mountain West team will pass the ball must be maddening, but Boise State’s defense embraces the challenge.
“Our guys play the run, they play eight techniques, they play the C-gap - they have to do a ton for our defense,” admitted Danielson. “We don’t line our guys up super wide and say good luck. Seeing JV’s growth this off season, seeing the leadership he’s bringing to our defense and our team - I really do believe he’s going to be one of the best edge players in the country and possibly one of the better edge players we’ve ever had here. And he’s earned every bit of that.”
Jayden Virgin-Morgan does not shy away from a challenge, whether it’s executing unfamiliar position drills or finishing a massive Chick-fil-A order - there will be no nuggets left behind (his record is 42). And there’s not much that rattles him, though he did mention that missing a sack is a lot like holding in a sneeze - super frustrating. And one of the biggest offenders last year was not showing JV any of that California Love.
“San Jose State’s offense was just annoying because they got the ball out so fast and they passed the ball so much - you would try and go get a sack and the ball was already out one second after being snapped,” lamented Virgin-Morgan.
Unfortunately, he won’t get another crack at the Spartans unless the two teams meet in the Mountain West Championship Game - a possibility as San Jose State and UNLV are both expected to have a chance at the title. Don’t be surprised if Fresno State gets in the mix as well.
There’s a lot of football to be played before December 5 and the expectations are high for Boise State. Fortunately for the Broncos, Virgin-Morgan is no stranger to the climb.
“He’s a phenomenal young man, just seeing his growth seeing him come here, redshirt and grow as a player, develop, get stronger, more explosive - just seeing his rise has been amazing,” affirmed Danielson.