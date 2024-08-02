Boise State Football: K Jonah Dalmas Named To 2024 Lou Groza Watchlist
30 FBS kickers were named to the Lou Groza Award watch list for the 2024 season on Friday morning. Senior Jonah Dalmas of the Boise State Broncos was one such name as he looks to build on an already impressive resume this season.
"A Groza semifinalist in 2022 and 2021, Dalmas is the active career leader in virtually every kicking category. Not only are his 80 career field goals the most by an active kicker, they already place him 12th in FBS history. His career 88.9% accuracy rate (80-for-90) is three points higher than any kicker in FBS history with 90 or more attempts."- Palm Beach County Sports Commission
Additionally, the Meridian native made 24 of 27 field goal attempts last season and 48 of 49 extra point attempts. He also holds the Boise State program record with 80 career made field goals over the last four seasons.
Boise State begin their 2024 season on August 31 at Georgia Southern. The winner of the Lou Groza Award will be announced on December 12.