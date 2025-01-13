Boise State Football: Kicker Jonah Dalmas Named To 2025 Tropical Bowl All-Star Game
Rosters for the 2025 Tropical Bowl were released on Monday afternoon, highlighting some of college football's under-appreciated talents as they prepare for the NFL Draft.
Only one name from the back-to-back Mountain West Conference champions cracked the list: Boise State Broncos kicker Jonah Dalmas.
In 2024, Dalmas connected on all 65 of his extra point attempts and 13 of his 18 field goal attempts. He also kicked off 15 times with one touchback.
Throughout his college career in Boise, Dalmas was a one-time All-Mountain West First-Team selection, a one-time Second-Team selection, and a three-time All-Mountain West honorable mention. The Meridian, Idaho native finishes his college career with 93 makes on 108 career field goal attempts, an 86% career average.
The SPIRAL Tropical Bowl is an FBS college football all-star game played in Orlando, Florida annually in mid-January at Camping World Stadium. This year's game is scheduled for Sunday, January 19, at 11 AM ET. A pay-per-view broadcast of the game will be available here.
