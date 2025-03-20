G5 Football Daily

Boise State Football Lands 2026 Commitment From 3-Star Receiver AJ Logan

Joe Londergan

Nov 23, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; A general view of the Boise State Broncos helmet before game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images / Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images
The Boise State Broncos added to their 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday with the commitment of wide receiver AJ Logan. A three-star prospect from Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California, Logan announced his commitment to Spencer Danielson's program via X.

Measuring 5'10" and 189 pounds, 247Sports ranked Logan as the #162 wide receiver in the nation, and the #95 overall prospect in the state of California.

In 2024, Logan caught 67 passes for 1197 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Logan becomes the fourth reported verbal commitment in Boise State's 2026 class, including Montana QB Jackson Presley, linebacker LaGary Mitchell, and Georgia cornerback Terrious Favors. All of Boise State's current commitments have three-star ratings from 247Sports.

Logan chose the Broncos over offers from a long list of Division I institutions, including Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UAB, UNLV, Utah, Washington, and Washington State.

Watch some of his high school highlights here.

