Boise State Football Lands Top-30 Arizona Recruit Paz St. John For 2026
Boise State football received a boost to their 2026 recruiting class on Monday. Defensive lineman Paz St. John announced his commitment to Spencer Danielson's squad in a statement posted to social media.
"Blessed and excited to announce my commitment to play football at Boise State! This opportunity means so much to me," St. John's statement read. "I can't wait to represent the Broncos on the field. All glory to God for guiding me on this journey. Grateful for my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who supported me along the way."
St. John is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports at 6'3" and 260 pounds. The recruiting service also rated him as the No. 30 overall prospect in the state of Arizona. St. John is entering his senior season at Globe, Arizona's Liberty High School.
The first day for 2026 recruits to sign their National Letter of Intent will be December 4, 2025. The Broncos currently have 12 reported verbal commitments in the class of 2026. St. John is the second commit from the state of Arizona, alongside Tonopah Valley athlete Corey Webb Jr.
Watch some of St. John's high school highlights here.