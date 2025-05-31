Boise State Football Leads G5 in Post-Spring SP+ Rankings
In 2025, the highest ranked conference champion from the Group of Five will once again receive a bid to the College Football Playoff. That honor went to the Boise State Broncos in 2024 after capturing their second consecutive Mountain West Conference title.
ESPN's Bill Connelly, creator of the SP+ ratings system, posted updated rankings for the 2025 season this week. Among teams from outside the FBS power conferences, the Broncos once again lead the way in SP+. Here are the top five G5 teams, per Connelly's rankings.
Boise State: No. 33 SP+: 9.2, Offensive SP+: 35.5 (No. 15), Defensive SP+: 26.3 (No. 53), Special Teams SP+: -0.3 (No. 132)
Tulane: No. 48 SP+: 3.3, Offensive SP+: 31.4 (No. 35), Defensive SP+: 28.1 (No. 66), Special Teams SP+: 0.0 (No. 77)
James Madison: No. 49 SP+: 3.0, Offensive SP+: 29.2 (No. 49), Defensive SP+: 26.2 (No. 52), Special Teams SP+: 0.1 (No. 53)
Memphis: No. 53 SP+: 2.1, Offensive SP+: 33.4 (No. 23), Defensive SP+: 31.2 (No.94), Special Teams SP+: 0.1 (No.42)
UTSA: No. 63 SP+: 0.0, Offensive SP+: 33.9 (No.22), Defensive SP+: 33.9 (No.108), Special Teams SP+: 0.2 (No.33)
Among the top five G5 teams, three come from the American Athletic Conference with Tulane, Memphis, and UTSA. Army, last season's AAC champions, have the No. 67 spot with an SP+ rating of -0.6.
While Conference USA are not represented in the top five, league favorites Liberty are ranked at No. 69 with an SP+ rating of -1.1. The highest-rated team from the Mid-American Conference is the Toledo Rockets at No. 72.
The college football season begins in just under three months.