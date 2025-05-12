Boise State Football Left Off ESPN's Post-Spring Top 25
The Boise State Broncos represented the Group of Five in the College Football Playoff in 2024, producing a 12-2 record and their second consecutive Mountain West Conference championship. Led by head coach Spencer Danielson and returning starting quarterback Maddux Madsen, Boise State once again are expected to be the G5's best candidate for the playoff.
However, following the conclusion of spring football and a flurry of transfer portal activity, the Broncos were not included in ESPN's latest Top-25 rankings. As a matter of fact, no teams from the Group of Five were included on the list released last week
Penn State, who Boise State lost to in the Fiesta Bowl, is the latest team to claim the No. 1 overall spot.
In ESPN's initial Way-Too-Early Top-25 rankings released in January, the Broncos were slotted at No. 24 by the outlet's Mark Schlabach. At the time, Schlabach noted that Boise State's returning experience along the offensive line and on defense gives reason to be optimistic for their 2025 campaign.
Boise State's 2025 season opens on August 28 at South Florida and features a matchup against 2024 runner-up Notre Dame in South Bend on October 4.