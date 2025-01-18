G5 Football Daily

Boise State Legend Kellen Moore Interviewed For New Orleans Saints Head Coach Job

Joe Londergan

Dec 22, 2011; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Kellen Moore (11) reacts after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2011 Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints announced Saturday afternoon via social media a series of completed interviews for their open head coach position. Among them was current Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and Boise State football legend Kellen Moore.

Moore, Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi, and Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady have all been confirmed to have interviewed for the job. Moore and Brady were interviewed virtually while Rizzi was interviewed in-person.

At Boise State, Moore was a four-time first-team All-American and the first Heisman Trophy Finalist in school history. Moore's 142 career touchdown passes and 14,667 yards passing each set school records, on the way to accumulating a 50-3 record as a starter. He is still the winningest quarterback in FBS history.

In his first season as the Eagles' offensive coordinator, Moore has helped lead the Eagles to a spot in Sunday's Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs agains the Los Angeles Rams. Moore spent the 2023 season in the same position with the Los Angeles Chargers, and the four prior seasons as the Dallas Cowboys OC. Moore began his coaching career in 2018 as the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach.

Joe Londergan
