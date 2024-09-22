Boise State Football: Malachi Nelson Makes Broncos Debut in Portland State Rout
As expected, the Boise State Broncos had little trouble defeating the Portland State Vikings in their home opener on Saturday night. Spencer Danielson's team eventually finished with a 56-14 win, pushing them to a 2-1 record.
The Broncos totaled 609 yards of offense compared to 277 by their Big Sky Conference counterparts.
Starting quarterback Maddux Madsen (13/18 for 188 yards, three touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown) was pulled in the third quarter, along with most of the Broncos' other starters. That opened the door for heralded USC transfer quarterback Malachi Nelson to make his Broncos debut. Nelson completed five passes on eight attempts for 66 yards, leading two second-half touchdown drives.
Third-string freshman Max Cutforth quarterback of Nampa also saw some playing time, completing two passes on two attempts for 13 yards.
Star running back Ashton Jeanty also saw limited time, but still carried 11 times for 127 yards. Backup Dylan Riley and fullback Tyler Crowe, as well as Sire Gaines, got some additional work. Riley grabbed the first two touchdowns of his college carer along with Crowe picking up his first since 2021.
Next week will see the Broncos host Washington State, their future Pac-12 conference mates, on the blue turf on FOX. Kickoff time will be announced later this week.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
TAKEAWAYS: Navy Delivers Blow To Memphis' College Football Playoff Bid
MAC Football: Buffalo Upset #23 Northern Illinois 23-20 in Overtime