Boise State Football: National Outlet Names Ashton Jeanty Among Heisman Frontrunners After Week One
As the Boise State Broncos prepare for a highly anticipated matchup against the Oregon Ducks, running back Ashton Jeanty is still the talk of the Mountain West Conference after rushing for 267 yards and six touchdowns, both program records, in a Week One win at Georgia Southern.
Jeanty's performance impressed national media around the country, including ESPN's Bill Connelly. Connelly named Jeanty as the #3 Heisman candidate after the first week of action, behind only USC QB MIller Moss and Miami QB Cam Ward.
If Jeanty manages to average 166.67 yards per game in the regular season, he will reach 2,000 yards. That alone may not be enough to get him the invite to New York. However, a berth in the College Football Playoff could also help his cause.
The Broncos are once again in the national spotlight this week as they travel to Autzen Stadium to face Big Ten championship contender Oregon.