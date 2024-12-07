Boise State Football Officially Claim Playoff Spot, Back-To-Back Mountain West Titles
Entering Friday night's Mountain West Conference championship game, the #10 Boise State Broncos needed just one more victory to cement their spot as the highest-ranked G5 conference champion in the College Football Playoff committee's eyes. They got it, pushing past the #20 UNLV Rebels by a final score of 21-7.
As such, while the official rankings will be released on Sunday, the Broncos have assured themselves a spot in the 12-team field, and will likely receive a first-round bye.
Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty carried 32 times for 209 yards and a touchdown. He now only needs 131 more yards to break Barry Sanders single-season rushing record of 2628 yards.
Broncos' quarterback Maddux Madsen completed 18 passes on 27 attempts for 158 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass to Latrell Caples. Madsen also rushed for a 14-yard score in the second quarter.
The Boise State defense also made life very hard for the Rebels' offense, sacking Hajj-Malik Williams six times and making 11 total tackles for loss.
UNLV's only score came from a 31-yard Greg Burrell touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Broncos move to 12-1 on the year and claim consecutive Mountain West titles for the first time in the program's history. Spencer Danielson's team will find out their official spot in the CFP on Sunday, with the rankings reveal scheduled for Noon ET.
UNLV will fall to 10-3, and will also play a bowl game, only their fourth since the year 2000.
