Boise State Football: Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds Entering Transfer Portal
Boise State punter James Ferguson-Reynolds announced Tuesday that he will seek a new destination for his final season of college eligibility.
"After an unforgettable and incredible three-year journey with BoiseStateFB, I've decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining," Ferguson-Reynolds said in a statement posted to X. "Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and Bronco Nation for the unforgettable memories, support, and lessons that I will forever hold close to me, I'm grateful for every moment I've had since you all took me in and will forever cherish my time here at Boise State."
A native of Geelong, Australia and an alum of Prokick Australia, Ferguson Reynolds joined Boise State as a true freshman in 2022. That season, he averaged 41.8 yards per punt and earned College Football News Freshman All-America Second Team honors.
In 2023, he led college football with 49.7 yards per punt and set the Boise State program record for a season average. That marked the sixth-best season average in FBS history. He earned All-America honors from multiple outlets that season.
As a junior in 2024, he averaged 43.53 yards per punt during Boise State's run to a second consecutive Mountain West title and a trip to the College Football Playoff.
The transfer portal officially opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on April 25.