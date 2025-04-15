G5 Football Daily

Boise State Football: Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds Entering Transfer Portal

Joe Londergan

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos punter James Ferguson-Reynolds (46) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boise State punter James Ferguson-Reynolds announced Tuesday that he will seek a new destination for his final season of college eligibility.

"After an unforgettable and incredible three-year journey with BoiseStateFB, I've decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining," Ferguson-Reynolds said in a statement posted to X. "Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and Bronco Nation for the unforgettable memories, support, and lessons that I will forever hold close to me, I'm grateful for every moment I've had since you all took me in and will forever cherish my time here at Boise State."

A native of Geelong, Australia and an alum of Prokick Australia, Ferguson Reynolds joined Boise State as a true freshman in 2022. That season, he averaged 41.8 yards per punt and earned College Football News Freshman All-America Second Team honors.

In 2023, he led college football with 49.7 yards per punt and set the Boise State program record for a season average. That marked the sixth-best season average in FBS history. He earned All-America honors from multiple outlets that season.

As a junior in 2024, he averaged 43.53 yards per punt during Boise State's run to a second consecutive Mountain West title and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

The transfer portal officially opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on April 25.

