Boise State Football: RB Ashton Jeanty Named Preseason Mountain West Offensive POTY
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty's offseason has been filled with praise and high expectations, including the expectation that Jeanty will be one of the top running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
This week, the Mountain West Conference announced preseason individual awards ahead of the 2024-2025 season. Unsurprisingly, Jeanty was named the league's Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
Following the 2023 season, Jeanty was named an All-American by several different outlets and earned Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. He rushed for 1,347 rushing yards and scored 19 total touchdowns. Jeanty's 569 receiving yards in 2023 led all NCAA running backs, He also led the NCAA with 159.67 yards from scrimmage per game
"I could be here all day talking about Ashton," Broncos' head coach Spencer Danielson said at Mountain West Media Days this week. "He's the first one in the building, one of the last to leave. He works his absolute tail off every single day...Ashton Jeanty is a ten out of ten in regards to who he is as a human being and he wants to be at Boise State."
Fans' first chance to see Jeanty in action this season will be August 31 when the Broncos face Georgia Southern on ESPNU.