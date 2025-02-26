Boise State Football's Kage Casey Named Among Top Retained Players in CFB For 2025
Helping power Boise State's run to the College Football Playoff and a second consecutive Mountain West Conference championship was an offensive line that allowed a respectable 15 sacks and paved the way for Ashton Jeanty to post the second-most rushing yards in a season in FBS history.
Left tackle Kage Casey helped anchor the group at 6'5" and 316 pounds, making him an attractive target for other programs. However, Casey announced on January 11 that he would return to the Broncos for 2025 and his redshirt junior campaign.
He was named by ESPN's Max Olson this week as one of the top players retained this offseason by their respective teams.
"Retiring Boise State offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter pointed out in a recent radio interview that Casey likely could have earned close to $1 million had he entered the transfer portal this offseason. He's right about that. Casey is staying in school for one more season of development and could potentially become a first-round pick a year from now." -- ESPN's Max Olson
Kasey was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2024 and was named a second-team All-American by The Athletic and the Walter Camp Foundation. Pro Football Focus gave Cage a grade of 99.3 for pass blocking efficiency, good for third among tackles in the FBS last season.
Boise State open the 2025 season on August 30 on the road against the South Florida Bulls.