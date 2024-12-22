Boise State Football Will Face Penn State in Fiesta Bowl Playoff Game
The Boise State Broncos now know the identity of the opponent that they will face in their College Football Playoff Debut.
The #6 Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the #11 SMU Mustangs 38-10 on Saturday, picking up a win in the first round of the playoff. 2024 marks the first season of an expanded 12-team format for the college football postseason.
Penn State intercepted SMU QB Kevin Jennings three times, returning two of those interceptions for touchdowns.
The 12-1 Boise State Broncos faced ranked opponents twice in 2024. Spencer Danielson’s squad dropped a 37-34 result to an Oregon team that was ranked #7 back on September 7. The Ducks enter the playoff as the #1 overall seed. Boise State also beat a UNLV team ranked #20 in the Mountain West Conference championship game.
Boise State were the third-highest rated conference champion in FBS, earning them a bye past the first round of the playoff.
The third-seeded Broncos now await their matchup with PSU in Phoenix in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl, scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.
