Boise State Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds Named Preseason All-American by USA Today
Boise State junior punter James Ferguson-Reynolds was named a second-team preseason All-American by USA Today on Monday afternoon.
Ferguson-Reynolds was a Ray Guy Award Semifinalist and a Sports Illustrated Second Team All-American after the 2023 season. He led the nation with 49.7 yards per punt last year, the best average in program history and the sixth-best average in NCAA history.
The Australia native was one of two G5 selections on the list, alongside Jacksonville State guard Clay Webb. He also has preseason All-America honors from four other outlets in the buildup to the 2024 season. He was also named to the watchlist for the Ray Guy Award once again, given to the top punter in college football.
The Broncos are preparing to defend their Mountain West title after claiming the league crown in 2023. Their 2024 season begins on August 31 when they travel to Georgia Southern.