Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty Stars in Pizza Hut Super Bowl Commercial with Gronk, Howie Long
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty used his physical running style to guide the Broncos to the College Football Playoff ins 2024, while having one of the best individual seasons by a running back in CFB history.
Jeanty brought that physical style to the small screen on Sunday, appearing during the Super Bowl in an advertisement for Pizza Hut, alongside retired NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Howie Long.
Jeanty could likely see many more commercials come his way as he sees his NFL career officially begin this spring. The Heisman runner-up is expected to be a first-round selection in April's NFL Draft.
The 5'9" 215-pound power runner averaged a whopping 6.9 yards per attempt over the course of the season and scored 29 rushing touchdowns, second in the FBS. He rushed for 2601 yards, the second -most in a season in FBS history.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jeanty is expected to be Boise State's first alum selected in the first round since 2018 (Leighton Vander Esch).
