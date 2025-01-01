Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Falls Short of FBS Single-Season Rushing Record
Tuesday night was Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty's final chance to break the FBS college football record for most rushing yards in a single season. However, he was unable to reach that mark.
Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders still holds the record with an official total of 2628 yards in the 1988 campaign.
The junior and Heisman runner-up entered Tuesday's College Football Playoff quarterfinal with 2497 yards through his first 13 games of the year. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry in that stretch. Against Penn State in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl, he carried 30 times for 104 yards. That gives him 2601 yards this season, giving him the second-highest season total in FBS history. Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon previously held that spot with 2587.
The Broncos end the season with an overall record of 12-2 following their 31-14 defeat. Jeanty is expected to be the first running back taken in this spring's NFL Draft.
