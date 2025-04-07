Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Gets More Superlatives From ESPN Ahead of NFL Draft
Boise State star Ashton Jeanty was a national phenomenon in 2024, rushing for the second-most yards in a season in FBS history (2601). Now, Jeanty is set to begin a highly anticipated career in the NFL.
On Monday, ESPN's Matt Bowen published his annual list of the skill superlatives for the 2025 Draft class. Bowen noted Jeanty, arguable the best running back in the class, as the most explosive rusher in the group.
"With his compact frame and explosive movement, Jeanty can rip through tacklers or hit the gas to erase pursuit angles. Jeanty led the nation with 2,601 rushing yards and 63 carries of 10 or more yards last season." -- Matt Bowen, ESPN
The Lone Star High School Product totaled an astonishing 1,970 yards after contact in 2024, the most in FBS history.
Bowen also graded Jeanty as having the best rushing vision and instincts in the class.
"Jeanty uses his vision in the zone-run game, pressing the edges to create cutback lanes. He can read the defensive pursuit and bounce to the perimeter to get loose in the open field." -- Matt Bowen, ESPN
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jeanty is universally expected to be a first-round selection.