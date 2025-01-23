Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Wins 2024 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
On Wednesday evening, The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty as the winner of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award for the 2024 season.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who "exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals."
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: Played football and graduated from a Texas High School and/or playing at a four-year D1 Texas college.
Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Jeanty played high school football at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas.
2024 saw Jeanty turn in a tremendous season, rushing for 2,601 yards, the second-highest season total in NCAA history. He also tallied 29 rushing touchdowns, second in the nation in that category. The unanimous All-American was the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Years, won the Maxwell Award and the Doak Walker Award, and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting.
Jeanty is expected to be the first running back selected in April's 2025 NFL Draft.
2024 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Finalists
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State, Junior - Frisco, TX (Lone Star HS)
Bryson Daily, QB, Army, Senior – Abernathy, TX (Abernathy HS)
Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU, Sophomore – Oak Cliff, TX (South Oak Cliff HS, TX)
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado, Senior – Dallas, TX (Trinity Christian School, TX)
Cam Ward, QB, Miami, Senior – West Columbia, TX (Columbia HS, TX)
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Notable Former G5 Football Players in the 2025 AFC Championship Game
Boise State Broncos Lead G5 Inclusions at #8 in Final AP Poll of 2024-2025