Boise State's Matt Lauter Highlights G5 Tight Ends on Mackey Award Watchlist
On Friday, the 2025 preseason watchlist for the John Mackey Award was distributed to the public, featuring 46 candidates for the nation's top tight end.
Seven tight ends from teams within the Group of Five conferences were announced to the list, with the Mountain West Conference and the Mid-American Conference being the only G5 leagues to see multiple nominees.
Boise State's Matt Lauter is the most notable name on the list after a season he proved to be one of the best tight ends in college football in 2024. Lauter , a redshirt senior, caught 47 passes for 619 yards with seven touchdowns last season, among the top 20 for FBS tight ends in each of those categories. The MWC also saw senior Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg returned from an early-season injury to earn a second-team All-MWC nod with 30 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns.
Blake Bosma of Western Michigan and Mason Williams of Ohio represent the Mid-American Conference. Bosma, a redshirt senior, was a third-team All-MAC selection last year with 37 catches for 403 yards and six touchdowns. Williams enters his redshirt sophomore season after earning Freshman All-America honors last season from the Football Writers Association of America with 19 catches for 211 yards.
Houston Thomas , a redshirt junior from UTSA, represents the American Conference. Houston started nine of UTSA's 13 games with 34 catches for 470 yards and three touchdowns.
In Conference USA, Louisiana Tech's Eli Finley was tabbed as one to watch. Finley, a 6'6" junior from Heath, Texas, is the Bulldogs' top returning pass catcher after recording 25 receptions for 314 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. He was an All-CUSA Honorable Mention after that performance.
Finally, River Helms of Georgia Southern is the Sun Belt's representative. Helms joins the Eagles this season after three at Western Kentucky. Last year, he posted 19 catches for 228 yards and two scores. Helms was a consistent starter for the Tops over the last two seasons. He'll be coached this season by Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton, the brother of WKU head coach Tyson Helton.
Eight semifinalists for the award will be announced on October 30th and three finalists will be announced on November 26. The recipient of the award will be presented at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show, Friday, December 12th at 7pm on ESPN.