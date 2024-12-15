Boise State Star Ashton Jeanty Finishes Runner-Up in Heisman Race
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty’s stellar season will continue on in the College Football Playoff, but despite rushing for almost 2,500 yards on the season, the Broncos’ star back wasn’t able to take home the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award.
Jeanty finished as a runner-up with Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter earns the distinction of being named this year’s Heisman winner.
The Frisco, Texas product was somewhat of an underdog as no player outside of a power conference has earned the Heisman Trophy Award in the Group of Five/Power Four era.
Jeanty would have also become the first running back to win the award since Alabama’s Derrick Henry did so in 2015 and only three running backs (Reggie Bush, Mark Ingram, Henry) have earned Heisman honors since 2000.
The two-time reigning Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year has rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns on the season, paving the way for Boise State’s 12-1 record and No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Jeanty eclipsed the century mark in each of his team’s 13 games this year, topping 200 yards on the ground six times.
His 25-carry, 192-yard, three-touchdown performance against Oregon earlier this year almost gave the Broncos an upset of No. 1 ranked Oregon, as Boise State fell 37-34.
Despite not winning the Heisman, Jeanty did win the Maxwell Award as the nation’s top player on Friday night.
Jeanty’s next outing will come in the CFP quarterfinal round as Boise State awaits the winner of Penn State and SMU.
