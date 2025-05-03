Bryson Donelson Has Potential to be Fresno State's Star Next Season
In 2025, Fresno State has a bright future at the running back position.
Sophomore Bryson Donelson is coming off a phenomenal freshman season for the Bulldogs. However, let’s begin in high school, where Donelson was one of the top prep running backs in the entire country.
Donelson grew up in the Central Valley, in Visalia, where he attended El Diamante High School as an underclassmen and Central Valley Christian as an upperclassmen. His whole high school career was phenomenal, but his senior season was something else.
Donelson finished with 3,951 yards in one season, and finished third in the nation in rushing yards, with 3,297. He finished with 58 touchdowns, also finishing third in the nation.
Donelson had some pretty notable games that year. On opening day, he went for 357 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-41 win. Against Mission Oak, he had 429 yards and six touchdowns in a 64-38 victory. In a late season matchup with Tehachapi, he went for 391 and six touchdowns, all on the ground. Finally, in the state championship, 293 yards and six touchdowns sealed the deal in a 45-42 victory over Los Gatos to give CVCHS the title and a record of 15-1.
Scouts said that he didn’t face tough enough competition, and therefore Donelson was underlooked in the recruiting process. His only offers were San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Washington State, Boston College, Colorado State, and Boise State. Donelson elected to stay close to home, going to the Bulldogs.
It looked like Donelson wouldn’t see the field much as a freshman, but in the absence of Malik Sherrod due to injury, Donelson got his opportunity to shine early. In 11 games, the freshman put up 462 yards and 3 touchdowns. His best game came against Colorado State, where he put up 140 yards in a 28-22 victory.
Going into his sophomore season, Donelson will likely be the focal point of the offense, and has potential to be special for a Bulldogs squad hoping for new faces to step up in 2025.