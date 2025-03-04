Buffalo Bills Extend Former Boise State WR Khalil Shakir
After agreeing to terms last week, former Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir has signed a four-year extension with the Buffalo Bills that will keep in Western New York through the 2029 season.
Shakir caught 76 passes for 821 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, helping the Bills reach a 13-4 record in the regular season and reach the AFC championship game.
"Buffalo is a special place," Shakir told reporters on Monday. "I knew from the moment I stepped through these doors that I wanted to be here. So obviously putting the trust in my agents to work something out, and it was a few weeks and stuff like that of just fluid communication and eventually we felt like things were fair. So yeah, I'm just super excited."
Buffalo drafted Shakir in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 148th overall selection. Through his first three seasons in the NFL, Shakir has caught 125 passes for 1593 yards with seven touchdowns.
At Boise State, Shakir was a two-time All-Mountain West selection with 208 catches for 2878 yards with 20 touchdown catches. He also rushed for four touchdowns with 71 carries for 414 yards.
Shakir is one of 12 Boise State players currently on active rosters in the NFL prior to the NFL Draft.