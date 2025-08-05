Coaches Poll: Boise State Broncos Lone G5 Representative in Preseason Top 25
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, the first US LBM Coaches Poll has been released by USA Today.
Only one team from the Group of Five conferences will see themselves represented in the top 25 . The Boise State Broncos are ranked at No. 25 after receiving a total of 246 points. The back-to-back defending Mountain West Conference champions were a total of 15 points behind No. 24 Texas Tech.
The Broncos finished the 2024 season with an overall record of 12-2 and a final ranking of No. 9 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Boise State received a bye into CFP quarterfinals, but lost to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl by a final score of 31-14.
Head coach Spencer Danielson enters his second full season as head coach of the Broncos in 2025. Danielson took over the job from Andy Avalos ten games into the 2023 season.
While Boise State were the only G5 team to crack the top 25, several others did receive votes. Memphis led that group with 34 points, with Army right behind with 33 points, then Tulane with 31 points. Navy also posted 14 points, UNLV picked up eight, and Buffalo grabbed one after a nine-win campaign in 2024.
Boise State will open the 2025 season on Thursday, August 28 against the South Florida Bulls in Tampa.
The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.
Preseason US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25
1 Texas Longhorns
2 Ohio State Buckeyes
3 Penn State Nittany Lions
4 Georgia Bulldogs
5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
6 Clemson Tigers
7 Oregon Ducks
8 Alabama Crimson Tide
9 LSU Tigers
10 Miami (FL) Hurricanes
11 Arizona State Sun Devils
12 Illinois Fighting Illini
13 South Carolina Gamecocks
14 Michigan Wolverines
15 Ole Miss Rebels
16 SMU Mustangs
17 Florida Gators
18 Tennessee Volunteers
19 Indiana Hoosiers
20 Kansas State Wildcats
21 Texas A&M Aggies
21 Iowa State Cyclones
23 BYU Cougars
24 Texas Tech Red Raiders
25 Boise State Broncos
Others Receiving Votes
Oklahoma 221; Missouri 142; Louisville 126; USC 116; Utah 86; Baylor 76; Auburn 50; Iowa 49; Memphis 34; Army West Point 33; Tulane 31; Georgia Tech 27; TCU 24; Nebraska 19; Syracuse 16; Washington 15; Navy 14; Arkansas 14; Duke 12; Colorado 12; Minnesota 11; UNLV 8; Florida State 8; Kansas 6; Vanderbilt 3; Buffalo 1;