COACHES POLL: Boise State Stays Put At #19, Army Up To #21, Memphis Reach #25
The Week 10 edition of the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll features three teams from the Group of Five conferences.
The Boise State Broncos remain the highest-ranked team at #19. Boise State took down UNLV 29-24 this past Friday in a rematch of the 2023 Mountain West Conference championship game. Boise State's one loss this season came against current #1 Oregon. Boise State hosts San Diego State this week.
The Army Black Knights move up from #23 to #21 this week, despite being on a bye. Jeff Monken's 7-0 team hosts Air Force on Saturday.
The Memphis Tigers return to the top 25 this week, after improving to 7-1. At #25 with 76 points, they are one point ahead of #26 Colorado. Memphis previously climbed to the #23 spot this season, following their win over Florida State in early September.
Navy fall out of the top 25 this week, after a 51-14 loss to Notre Dame at MetLife Stadium.
Other teams from the Group of Five to receive points where Tulane (27 points), Louisiana (14), Navy (10), UNLV (7), and James Madison (2).
