COACHES POLL: Boise State, Tulane, UNLV, & Memphis Rise, While Army Drop To #22
Sunday morning saw the release of the latest USA Today Coaches Poll rankings, following the completion of Week 13 of the college football season. Five teams from the Group of Five conferences were represented in the top 25.
After a 17-13 win against the Wyoming Cowboys, the Boise State Broncos remain the highest-ranked G5 team at #11. This puts the Broncos two spots ahead of where they were entering the weekend. With their win, the Broncos clinched a spot in the Mountain West Conference championship game and will host that contest.
Meanwhile, while the Tulane Green Wave were on a bye this week, Jon Sumrall's team still moved up two spots from #20 to #18. Tulane have already clinched a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game against Army.
Army had their first loss of the year on Saturday, getting blown out by #6 Notre Dame 49-14. The Black Knights drop five spots from #17 to #22.
Just ahead of the Black Knights at #21 are the UNLV Rebels. UNLV took down San Jose State on Friday to improve to 9-2 on the season. The Rebels can secure a return trip to the Mountain West championship this week if they beat Nevada on Saturday.
Finally, the AAC's third representative, the Memphis Tigers, are up one spot from #24 to #23 this week. The 9-2 Tigers were also on a bye this past weekend.
Other G5 teams that received votes included Louisiana (7), Miami (OH) (1), and James Madison (1).
