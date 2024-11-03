COACHES POLL: Boise State Up 5 Spots To #14, Army Up To #19, Memphis Out
After an exciting week of college football action in Week 10 of the 2024 season, two teams from the Group of Five conferences find themselves ranked in the top 25.
Spencer Danielson's Boise State Broncos move up to #14 from #19 this week, following a 56-24 Friday win over San Diego State. Boise State's only loss this season came against #1 Oregon in Week Two.
Meanwhile, Jeff Monken's 8-0 Army Black Knights move up to #19 from #21 this week. The Black Knights were without starting quarterback Bryson Daily, but still managed to beat rivals Air Force 20-3.
The Memphis Tigers were #25 in the Coaches Poll entering Week 10, but a 44-36 loss to unranked UTSA drops them out in the latest rankings.
Other G5 teams receiving points this week are Tulane (38), Louisiana (27), UNLV (17), Memphis (5), and James Madison (1).
The first set of rankings from the College Football Playoff committee will be released on Tuesday. The highest-ranked G5 conference champion will be included the CFP field at the end of the regular season.
