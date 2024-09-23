G5 Football Daily

COACHES POLL: UNLV Up To #23, Memphis Out After Navy Loss

Joe Londergan

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White III (11) runs with the ball against Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
At the conclusion of Week Four and the official beginning of Week Five of the college football season, the latest edition of the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll was released Sunday afternoon.

As the race continues for the one College Football Playoff spot that will go to the highest ranked Group of Five conference champion (in the CFP rankings), the 3-0 UNLV Rebels are now the highest ranked G5 team in the coaches poll. Despite being idle this past week, the Rebels moved up from #25 to #23 with 14 points.

The Memphis Tigers entered this past week at #23, but a loss to Navy in Annapolis knocked them out of the top 25 and they received no points.

Other G5 teams to receive points this week were Boise State (42), James Madison (13), Navy (2), and Liberty (2).

The first CFP rankings of the season will be released on Tuesday, November 5.

