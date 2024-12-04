COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Boise State At #10, UNLV #20, Army #24, Memphis #25
Ahead of conference championship weekend, the College Football Playoff selection committee released their penultimate set of rankings. Four teams represented the Group of Five conferences in the top 25.
The Boise State Broncos continue to be the highest-ranked team from outside the power conferences. The Broncos come in at #10 this week after landing at #11 last week. Based on this week's rankings, the Broncos are still projected to receive a first-round bye as one of the four highest-ranked conference champions. They would face the winner of a matchup between Arizona State & Penn State in the second round.
Later this week, Boise State will host UNLV in the Mountain West Conference Championship. The Rebels are ranked #20 this week following a 38-14 win over Nevada at home. At this point in the season, a Mountain West title would, in all likelihood, send the Rebels into the playoff in Boise State's place.
The Mountain West Conference Championship is scheduled for Friday, December 6, at 5 PM PT // 6 PM MT // 8 PM ET on FOX.
From the AAC, Army and Memphis are into the top 25 this week. Army were knocked out of the top 25 last week following a blowout loss to Notre Dame, but are back in this week after a win against UTSA at #24. Army will host Tulane in the AAC championship game this weekend at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT at West Point's Michie Stadium on ABC.
Memphis are into the top 25 at #25 for the first time in the CFP rankings this season after beating Tulane 34-24 on Thanksgiving Day. Tulane exit the top 25 this week following that loss.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Army Football's Jeff Monken Named AAC Coach of the Year
Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 15
New Florida Atlantic Head Coach Zach Kittley Formally Introduced To Team