COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Boise State Back To #12, Army & Tulane at #19 & #20, UNLV in at #24
The College Football Playoff selection committee released their latest set of rankings on Tuesday evening. Four teams represented the Group of Five conferences in the top 25.
The Boise State Broncos were once again the highest-ranked G5 team, jumping back up one spot from #13 to #12. Big 12 leaders BYU fell to #14, meaning that Boise State would get a first-round bye as one of the four highest-ranked conference champions.
Right up against one another at #19 and #20 were Army and Tulane, respectively. With Tulane's dominant win over Navy this weekend, the Green Wave sealed their own AAC championship game spot, as well as the Black Knights'. The AAC championship game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
Entering the top 25 this week are the 8-2 UNLV Rebels at #24. This presents an interesting situation in the Mountain West Conference. The Rebels are currently third in the league standings, behind Boise State in first and the Colorado State Rams in second place. CSU is 5-0 in MWC play, while UNLV have one conference loss to Boise State from October 25.
The next set of CFP rankings will be released Tuesday, November 26, at 8 PM ET.
