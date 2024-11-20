G5 Football Daily

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Boise State Back To #12, Army & Tulane at #19 & #20, UNLV in at #24

Joe Londergan

Nov 16, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the San Jose State Spartans in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the San Jose State Spartans in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The College Football Playoff selection committee released their latest set of rankings on Tuesday evening. Four teams represented the Group of Five conferences in the top 25.

The Boise State Broncos were once again the highest-ranked G5 team, jumping back up one spot from #13 to #12. Big 12 leaders BYU fell to #14, meaning that Boise State would get a first-round bye as one of the four highest-ranked conference champions.

Right up against one another at #19 and #20 were Army and Tulane, respectively. With Tulane's dominant win over Navy this weekend, the Green Wave sealed their own AAC championship game spot, as well as the Black Knights'. The AAC championship game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Entering the top 25 this week are the 8-2 UNLV Rebels at #24. This presents an interesting situation in the Mountain West Conference. The Rebels are currently third in the league standings, behind Boise State in first and the Colorado State Rams in second place. CSU is 5-0 in MWC play, while UNLV have one conference loss to Boise State from October 25.

The next set of CFP rankings will be released Tuesday, November 26, at 8 PM ET.

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

UMass Football Fires Head Coach Don Brown After 2-8 Start To 2024 Season

MAC Football: Ball State Fires Head Coach Mike Neu After Nine Seasons, 3-7 Start

5 Names To Watch in Charlotte Football Head Coach Search

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/Mountain West