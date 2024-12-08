G5 Football Daily

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Boise State Broncos Climb To #9, Earn First-Round Bye

Joe Londergan

Dec 6, 2024; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos safety Seyi Oladipo (23) shares the Mountain West Trophy with head coach Spencer Daniels after the game against the UNLV Rebels at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beats UNLV 21-7. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
After claiming their second consecutive Mountain West Conference title on Saturday, the Boise State Broncos are officially headed to the College Football Playoff as the highest-ranked conference champion from the Group of Five conferences.

The Broncos (12-1) moved up from #10 to #9 in Sunday's reveal of the committee's top 25. Boise State will also receive a first-round bye as one of the highest-ranked conference champions, and claim the #3 seed in the bracket as a result.

In the quarterfinals, Boise State will play the winner of a first-round matchup between Penn State and SMU on December 31 at 7:30 PM ET in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Arizona.

Boise State clinched that spot with a 21-7 win over the UNLV Rebels in the MWC championship. Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty rushed 32 times for 209 yards and a touchdown in the win. He now only needs 131 more yards to break Barry Sanders single-season rushing record of 2628 yards.

Other G5 representation in the top 25 included AAC champions Army at #22, UNLV at #24, and the Memphis Tigers at #25. Army (11-1) claimed their first AAC title over the weekend with a 35-14 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

