COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Boise State Broncos Climb To #9, Earn First-Round Bye
After claiming their second consecutive Mountain West Conference title on Saturday, the Boise State Broncos are officially headed to the College Football Playoff as the highest-ranked conference champion from the Group of Five conferences.
The Broncos (12-1) moved up from #10 to #9 in Sunday's reveal of the committee's top 25. Boise State will also receive a first-round bye as one of the highest-ranked conference champions, and claim the #3 seed in the bracket as a result.
In the quarterfinals, Boise State will play the winner of a first-round matchup between Penn State and SMU on December 31 at 7:30 PM ET in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Arizona.
Boise State clinched that spot with a 21-7 win over the UNLV Rebels in the MWC championship. Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty rushed 32 times for 209 yards and a touchdown in the win. He now only needs 131 more yards to break Barry Sanders single-season rushing record of 2628 yards.
Other G5 representation in the top 25 included AAC champions Army at #22, UNLV at #24, and the Memphis Tigers at #25. Army (11-1) claimed their first AAC title over the weekend with a 35-14 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.
Stay Tuned For More Updates
More Reading Material From G5 Footall Daily
TAKEAWAYS: Jacksonville State Cruises To First Conference USA Championship
Boise State Football Officially Claim Playoff Spot, Back-To-Back Mountain West Titles
RECAP: Army Football Claim First AAC Title With 35-14 Win Over Tulane