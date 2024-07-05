Colorado State Football Announces Major Schedule Changes For 2025 and Beyond
Heading into the holiday weekend, the Colorado State Rams announced a series of modifications to their schedule for the next several years. Included in the news are two new home-and-home series with foes the Rams have not seen in a while.
From the American Athletic Conference, the Rams added a home game against UTSA for 2025 with a trip to San Antonio planned for 2026. It will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2016.
2026 will also mark the beginning of a series with the BYU Cougars. CSU will host BYU in 2026 and then go to Provo in 2029. The two sides have not met since BYU left the Mountain West Conference following the 2010 season.
While CSU signed a deal to play at Oklahoma sometime last year, new details surrounding that future meeting are now available. The two sides will meet in Norman on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2028. The Rams will earn a $1.8 million paycheck for that game
Two cancellations have also been announced. CSU and Texas Tech have mutually agreed to cancel their home-and-home series originally planned for 2025 and 2026. The future home-and-home with Vanderbilt has also been partially cancelled, with CSU still playing at Vandy in 2025.
Colorado State open their 2024 schedule on August 31 at Texas with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM ET.