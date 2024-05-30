Colorado State Football & Colorado Buffaloes Set Kickoff Time For 2024 Rematch
Last year's matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams in Boulder was one of the 2023 college football season's biggest storylines. Colorado defeated CSU 43-35 in double overtime in a game that drew an audience of 9.3 million people.
This year, Deion Sanders and CU will travel to Fort Collins for another showdown with their in-state rival. September 14, CSU will host the Buffaloes with kickoff slated for 5:30 PM MT, 7:30 PM ET on CBS. Both programs finalized the announcement on Thursday.
The announcement came amidst a slew of other broadcast details for the 2024 college football schedule this week. The Rams currently know kickoff times for two of their 12 scheduled games this season. The program announced a 1:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM ET kickoff for their August 31 season opener at Texas earlier this month.
CSU finished 2023 with a record of 5-7, missing the postseason for the sixth consecutive season. Jay Norvell is 8-16 in two seasons as the head coach of CSU. Colorado also missed the postseason in Sanders' first year at the helm with a 4-8 record.
The Buffaloes lead the all-time series with 68 wins to 22 losses, with two ties. CU was each of the last six meetings dating back to 2015.