Colorado State Football: Run Game Powers Dominant Friday Night Win Over Wyoming
Friday night's Mountain West Conference action provided a matchup between the Colorado State Rams and the Wyoming Cowboys in Fort Collins. The Rams never trailed on the way to a 24-10 result.
CSU beat their rival and take back the Bronze Boot trophy for the first time since 2020.
In the win, Jay Norvell's team rushed for a season-high 248 yards. Justin Marshall led the team in that category with 16 carries for 104 yards. Avery Morrow also chipped in 13 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. Morrow left the game in the third quarter with an injury, adding to a fairly deep list of players that CSU players dealing with injuries late in the season.
Through the air, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi completed 14 passes on 17 attempts for 192 yards and a touchdown. The Rams quarterback also caught a six-yard touchdown pass on a trick play in the first quarter.
Now 5-0 in conference play, the Rams are one step closer to securing a berth in the Mountain West title game. This Saturday's results should provide some additional clarity on that race. The Rams are back in action next week at Fresno State with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM PT.
Wyoming fall to 2-8 on the season in Jay Sawvell's first season at the helm.
