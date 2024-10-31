ESPN Names Cowboys and Raiders As Best NFL Draft Destinations For Ashton Jeanty
Boise State Ashton Jeanty continues to be one of the best overall players in college football this season through seven games. Jeanty is also regarded as the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft class. This week, ESPN's Field Yates described two places where Jeanty could make an immediate impact as a first-round pick: the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Of Jeanty's fit with the Cowboys, Yates said the following:
"Entering Week 8, the Cowboys ranked dead last in rushing yards per game (77.2) and had not gained more than 13 yards on a single carry. Jeanty would completely change the complexion of this offense."
Of Jeanty's fit with the Raiders, Yates said "most people expect them to draft a quarterback in the first round in 2025 (including me). But highly drafted quarterbacks aren't a sure thing, so if the Raiders aren't in love with the first-round options, running back could be the direction they go."
Through seven games this season, Jeanty has rushed for 1376 yards with 18 rushing touchdowns.
The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24–26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
