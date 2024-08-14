Every G5 Player on the Butkus Award Watch List for 2024
The 40th annual collegiate Butkus Award® selection process to identify the top linebacker in the country began today with release of the preseason watch list.
The 51 linebackers named to the watch list is a nod to the storied “51” pro jersey won by the award’s namesake, the late Dick Butkus. His tenacious leadership from the middle linebacker position earned him acclaim by NFL Films as the greatest defensive player in football history.
Candidates for the collegiate Butkus Award represent 44 colleges and universities from across the country. The list includes two returning semi-finalists from 2023; Deontae Lawson of Alabama and Jay Higgins of Iowa. The watch list by conference includes; Big Ten (16), SEC (12), ACC (7) and Big 12 (7), along with candidates from four other conferences and an independent program.
Here’s a look at each Group of Five player who earned a spot on the list.
RELATED: Coaches Poll: Every G5 Team That Received Votes For The Top 25
Andrew Simpson: Boise State – LB
2023 Stats: 66 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks
Shae Suiaunoa: Wyoming – LB
2023 Stats: 93 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss
Matt Salopek: Miami (OH) – LB
2023 Stats: 143 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss
Colin Ramos: Navy – LB
2023 Stats: 110 tackles, nine tackles for loss
Jason Henderson: Old Dominion - LB
2023 Stats: 170 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss
Jacob Dobbs: James Madison – LB
2023 Stats: 122 tackles, five sacks
Chandler Martin: Memphis – LB
2023 Stats: 95 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss
Jackson Woodard: UNLV – LB
2023 Stats: 116 tackles, nine tackles for loss