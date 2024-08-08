G5 Football Daily

Every G5 Quarterback on the 2024 Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List

Joe Londergan

Oct 7, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Mikey Keene (1) runs with the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
The Davey O’Brien Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback by the Davey O'Brien Foundation. 36 quarterbacks were named to the award's preseason watch list on Thursday.

On the G5 side, the American Athletic Conference had three names, Conference USA had two and the Sun Belt had two on the list. Brett Gabbert was the lone MAC representative while Mikey Keene was the only Mountain West quarterback. Each quarterback from the Group of Five up for the award is listed below.

Joey Aguilar - Appalachian State

Byrum Brown - South Florida

TJ Finley - Western Kentucky

Brett Gabbert - Miami (OH)

Seth Henigan - Memphis

Mikey Keene - Fresno State

Jordan McCloud -Texas State

Kaidon Salter - Liberty

Jacob Zeno - UAB

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Tuesday, November 12. The three finalists will then announced on November 26.

Liberty's Kaidon Salter was a semifinalist for the award last season, as was Jordan McCloud during his time at James Madison University.

The 2024 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, December 12, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

