Every G5 Quarterback on the 2024 Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List
The Davey O’Brien Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback by the Davey O'Brien Foundation. 36 quarterbacks were named to the award's preseason watch list on Thursday.
On the G5 side, the American Athletic Conference had three names, Conference USA had two and the Sun Belt had two on the list. Brett Gabbert was the lone MAC representative while Mikey Keene was the only Mountain West quarterback. Each quarterback from the Group of Five up for the award is listed below.
Joey Aguilar - Appalachian State
Byrum Brown - South Florida
TJ Finley - Western Kentucky
Brett Gabbert - Miami (OH)
Seth Henigan - Memphis
Mikey Keene - Fresno State
Jordan McCloud -Texas State
Kaidon Salter - Liberty
Jacob Zeno - UAB
Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Tuesday, November 12. The three finalists will then announced on November 26.
Liberty's Kaidon Salter was a semifinalist for the award last season, as was Jordan McCloud during his time at James Madison University.
The 2024 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, December 12, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.